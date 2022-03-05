Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $12,173,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00.

ANET stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

