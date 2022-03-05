Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Arteris alerts:

NASDAQ AIP opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27. Arteris has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Equities research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.