Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $110.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after acquiring an additional 230,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 176,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.