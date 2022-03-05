Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%.

ASND stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

