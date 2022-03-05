Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $117.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S traded as low as $103.65 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 8773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.48.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

