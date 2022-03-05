Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%.
Shares of ASND opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
