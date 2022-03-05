Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.58). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

ASPN opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $926.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

