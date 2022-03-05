Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.
ASUR stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
