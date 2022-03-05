Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

ASUR stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

