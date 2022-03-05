ATB Capital Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$5.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ESI opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.94. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The company has a market cap of C$432.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

