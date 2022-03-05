ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.96.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.