Atlantic Securities Downgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Neutral

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Citigroup stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

