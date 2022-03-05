Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

AY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Shares of AY opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $13,483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -669.23%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

