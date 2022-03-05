Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.55

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.55 and last traded at $111.95, with a volume of 8782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

