Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after acquiring an additional 433,205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.