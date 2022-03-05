Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 337,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

