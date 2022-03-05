Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) PT Lowered to $42.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth $7,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

