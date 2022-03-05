Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

