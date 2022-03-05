Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

