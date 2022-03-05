Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.11) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 386.80 ($5.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.65. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

