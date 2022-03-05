Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading Down 0.5%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.04. 22,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 85,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

