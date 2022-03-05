Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $50.15 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

