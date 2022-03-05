B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

WHF stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

