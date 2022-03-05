B. Riley Weighs in on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $601.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.