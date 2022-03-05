Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,881,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

