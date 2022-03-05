BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 878 ($11.78) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.99) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 555 ($7.45) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.05) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.64) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.33 ($8.99).

LON BA opened at GBX 691.60 ($9.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.29 ($5.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.26). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 593.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 574.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

