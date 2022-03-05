Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.56.

BIDU opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. Baidu has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

