Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Balchem stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $119.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 210.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 13.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Balchem by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

