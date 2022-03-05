Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vtex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $18,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Vtex stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Vtex has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

