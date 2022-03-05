Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 52,132 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 498.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 40,549 shares of company stock worth $2,726,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

