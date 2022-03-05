Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,941 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

