Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dada Nexus worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.