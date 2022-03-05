Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,568,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,678,250. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.