Bank of America Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $320.00

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,864 shares of company stock valued at $109,911,391. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $13,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

