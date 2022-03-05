Bank of America Upgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Neutral

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $528.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

