Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

BMO opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

