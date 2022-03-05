Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$171.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.71.

BMO stock opened at C$146.25 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$107.36 and a 52 week high of C$152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$145.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.81.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

