Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $30.90 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53.

