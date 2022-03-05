Bank of New Hampshire Has $776,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $162.26 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

