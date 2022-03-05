Bank of New Hampshire Has $941,000 Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Yelp were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,133 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Yelp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Yelp stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

