Bank of New Hampshire Makes New $564,000 Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $34.38 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

