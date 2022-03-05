Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $129.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.