Bank of New Hampshire Sells 625 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Clorox were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.