Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.83% of UMB Financial worth $85,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 610,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,112,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.61. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,687 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

