Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $89.52 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Sealed Air worth $89,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

