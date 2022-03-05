Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 106,455 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of New York Times worth $87,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 20.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,676,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,600,000 after purchasing an additional 288,607 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

