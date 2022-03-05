Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 654,338 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Invesco worth $93,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 68.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 62,584 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Invesco by 242.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 117,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

