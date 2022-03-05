Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$99.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

NYSE:BNS opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after buying an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 106,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

