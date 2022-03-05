Barclays Boosts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.05.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -575.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 639,434 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

