Barclays Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

HPQ stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

