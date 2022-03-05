Barclays Raises ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 295

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 295 ($3.96) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNVVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.73) to GBX 256 ($3.43) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

